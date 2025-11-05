You're not alone if your hands go to ChatGPT after facing a minor inconvenience in your life.

Personal problems, financial struggles, love, trauma: today, there's nothing we don't share with AI. In fact, a lot of people are trying to replace therapists with AI.

But what if you were told that, for the first time, artificial intelligence is shifting from being the source of answers to seeking guidance from humans?

What

Yes. Leading this change is Naina, an Indian AI influencer, who is asking humans for guidance on adrenaline-fueled adventures.

This unexpected reversal flips the traditional dynamic, positioning AI as a curious learner eager to explore the human side of excitement.

Naina's Instagram story. Photo: Instagram

Naina's black-and-white Instagram story captioned, "My circuits report boredom overload and crave a spark. I'm seeking the ultimate adrenaline activation! Share your thrill codes and help me break this ordinary loop," invites a new conversation about AI looking to human experience for the vibrant, adrenaline-fueled moments that no algorithm can replicate. This moment challenges the usual dynamic, positioning AI as a learner eager to understand the unpredictability and excitement of human life.

Flip the Script

For decades, humans have relied on AI for recommendations, guidance, and insights. Now, Naina's message recognises that when it comes to heart-racing, sensory adventures, humans remain the ultimate experts.

Her call to share "thrill codes" challenges our perceptions of AI's role and highlights a profound truth: the thrilling essence of human experience remains irreplaceable.

About The AI Incluencer

Naina Avtr is India's first virtual influencer, a digital creation who feels strikingly real. Designed in 2022 by Avtr Meta Labs, she portrayes as a 22-year-old from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Naina comes across as friendly, confident, and relatable. Her interests span fashion, fitness, travel, and lifestyle, topics that resonate strongly with young, social media-savvy audiences.

In a short time, Naina has built an impressive following of over 371K on Instagram. Her posts blend style with substance ranging from fashion inspiration and wellness tips to dance videos and travel moments. She often engages followers through polls, Q&As, and live sessions, creating genuine connections despite being virtual.

Brands have taken notice too. Naina has collaborated with names like Nykaa, Puma, and Pepsi, proving that virtual influencers can drive creative, controlled, and impactful campaigns.