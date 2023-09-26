There Are Celeb Ethnic Looks And Then There Is Natasha Poonawalla In A Sequin Saree With Gold Boots

There isn't a more modern take on the traditional garment than Natasha Poonawalla's this festive season

When the festive season comes around, traditional garments are a given. So you're bound to see celebrities wearing their gleaming sarees and stunning anarkalis which nail the memo and possibly, make it to the headlines. Outside of a garment with specific embroidery or daring cutouts, dare we say that Bollywood ethnic wear is as safe as it comes. Experimenting takes a backseat as celebrities usually stick to tried-and-tested silhouettes for their festive functions. However Natasha Poonawalla is part of a small minority as far as that is concerned. The celebrity always pushes the boundaries with her fashion choices; even when it's in traditional ethnic wear.

Recently, Natasha stepped out in a saree that was very far from traditional. While it still encompassed the conventional silhouette of the garment, the details were where it stood out. In gleaming gold and vibrant pink, the personality picked a creation by Abu Jain and Sandeep Khosla. According to their Instagram caption, the pictured pre-draped saree featured a narrow beaded border and was paired with a modern gold metallic hand-embroidered chain blouse which came in the style of a bralette. But that wasn't all. Natasha's footwear pairing was really what made it pop.

Mrs. Poonawalla teamed the outfit with a pair of knee-high gold woven boots. A totally unexpected accessory, the boots blended with the silhouette of her saree. Natasha's blonde hair was parted and worn down in waves, matched by bleached brown brows. Her bronze-toned makeup was comprised of glittering eye shadow with contoured cheeks and a brown lip to boot.

Find a more modern take on the traditional garment than Natasha Poonawalla's this festive season. We'll wait.

