The Union Health Ministry's Menstrual Hygiene Policy For School Going Girls Aims To Distribute Free Sanitary Pads

On Monday, the centre informed the Supreme Court of the Menstrual Hygiene Policy for School Going Girls, which was approved by the Union Health Ministry. The policy focuses on improving the menstrual hygiene of school girls and was approved on November 2, 2024. The program aims to focus on the reality of menstruation and how it often hampers school girls' participation in day-to-day activities. It will provide measures to ensure that female students in Government schools have proper access to menstrual sanitary facilities. The Centre also promotes environment-friendly use of menstrual waste and safe menstrual practices.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a public interest litigation that seeks distribution of free sanitary pads to girls in classes 6 to 12 within all government and residential schools. The bench of judgement passed the statement that said, “This policy aims to mainstream menstrual hygiene within the school system of the government to bolster change in knowledge, attitudes, and behaviours among schoolgirls, overcoming the barriers of low awareness that often restrict their freedom, mobility, and participation in daily activities.”

Earlier, the Centre also told the court that Government schools should provide separate toilets for female students, with states like Delhi, Goa, and Puducherry. They have also announced a national initiative on the distribution of menstrual hygiene kits to female students, which is underway.

