The Title Of Mirror Selfie Pro Goes To Disha Patani In A White Calvin Klein Lounge Set

There are many things Disha Patani is a pro at. Take mirror selfies for instance. It would be wrong to give that title to anyone else but Disha Patani who treats her fans to countless stylish mirror selfies. From a recent BTS glimpse of a shoot from Calvin Klein, Disha Patani shared a mirror selfie in a lounge set. The brand's design language believes in classic and comfortable pieces whether it's their jeans collection or their activewear. On Disha, one can see her in a white loungewear set which included a full-sleeved crop top paired with white briefs, both carrying the brand's signature monogram elasticated band. She wore it with white sneakers. The sneakers were the perfect addition for style or a quick ab workout. Her hair is left loose in waves, a signature of the star paired with minimal makeup.

Also Read: Disha Patani In A Silver Cutout Gaurav Gupta Gown Could Outshine A Disco Ball

Mirror selfies can arrive when you least expect it. Disha Patani doesn't leave it to chance to get the perfect mirror selfies; she makes them work with the snap of a finger or one can say, with a click. She shared another one from her recent travels where a cutout floral dress made an appearance. Japan's Sakura season may not have expected a sooner arrival when Disha made hers to this country in this stylish dress.

A white outfit on holiday makes all the difference to bring in the relaxed vibes a vacation deserves. Add to that Disha Patani's stylish mirror selfie in a chic white co-ord set and get ready for a happy holiday even if it is one enjoyed vicariously.

Disha Patani's mirror selfies are a lesson in capturing the perfect OOTD with the right angles.

Also Read: Disha Patani Spread Sparkle Like Stardust In Sequinned Looks On The Cover Of Peacock Magazine