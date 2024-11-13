Actor Gavin Casalegno's Dreamy Wedding On The Hills Of Los Angeles Was Under A Magnificent Floral Arch

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Gavin Casalegno tied the knot with Cheyanne King in a hush-hush ceremony in Los Angeles. It proved to be quite a surprise for Gavin's fans and followers as he dropped dreamy pictures of the morning wedding on his Instagram account that looked like a fairy tale set on the hill. He captioned his post "FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU" along with a flying dove emoji. But what caught our eyes was the breath-taking setting and décor that made it look like a moment straight out of a movie.

The 25-year-old actor Gavin and Cheyanne King's wedding nuptials were held in a magical sunlit ceremony atop perfectly scenic hills in Los Angeles. The lush greens cover hilly landscape and the clear morning skies added to the grandeur of the ceremony. But what truly worked wonders was the floral themed décor with arches and aisles that made everything frame worthy.

The event management company, AR Eventsrita was trusted by the newlywed couple to plan and decorate their wedding. The aisle that was made out of a reflective glass-like tiles, was adorned with flora including freesia, lavenders, peonies, pink and white roses and fresh leaves. On top of this, cylindrical see-through candle stands holding white candles lit up both sides of the aisle that the bride walked over.

The arch over wedding altar was a dome like U-shaped structure that was filled with pastel pink, white and yellow roses and lots of fresh leaves that lent the dreamiest backdrop to the ceremony. But that wasn't all; a white table cloth covered circular champagne table was placed right next to the altar that had a pyramid arrangement of wedding cocktail glasses filled to the brim for the celebrations to kick-start right after the celebrity couple said, "I do."

Gavin Casalegno and Cheyanne King's wedding décor had the internet swooning over its picture perfect, dreamy elements.

