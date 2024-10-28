Surbhi Jyoti Was A Regal Bride In A Traditional Red Embroidered Neeta Lulla <i>Lehenga</i> To Marry Sumit Suri

TV actress Surbhi Jyoti got married to her long-time beau, Sumit Suri, in an intimate ceremony held at Aahana—The Corbett Wilderness in Uttarakhand on October 27, 2024. To celebrate this auspicious day with her fans, Surbhi shared the official pictures on her Instagram from the ceremony. In the pictures, we can see both bride and groom decked up in Indian outfits for the traditional Hindu ceremony.

In the pictures shared by Surbhi, we can see the couple taking the pheras as part of the ceremony. For her big day, Surbhi opted for a beautiful red lehenga by fashion designer Neeta Lulla. Her red embroidered skirt was filled with golden threadwork and zari work detailing. Her lehenga also had different shades of pink and golden that added extra glam to her look. She paired it with a matching red and golden blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and embellishment all over it. For the final bridal touch, Surbhi adorned her look with a red dupatta having a golden embroidered border all over it. Surbhi looked gorgeous as she dolled up beautifully in golden accessories and paired her look with a golden choker, earrings, maang tika, and chooda. She kept her subtle makeup glam on for her wedding day and went with a bright base, soft smokey eyes, lots of blush, pink lips, and hair in a sleek low bun, decorated with gajra.

On the other hand, Sumit opted for a white sherwani complementing the bride's outfit for the special day. Surbhi and Sumit's wedding snippets looked absolutely dreamy, and we are in love with their minimalist aesthetics.

