Emma Chamberlain Bares It All For Jared Ellner's Brand Launch In A Look Featuring Nothing But Bags

Emma Chamberlain has redefined the meaning of bold and beautiful photoshoots. The social media personality has played muse to celebrity stylist Jared Ellner. The objective? To showcase Jared's recently launched self-titled fashion line. The stylist launched his namesake brand with exquisite bags, skirts and corsets, all hand-woven from upcycled ribbon in Los Angeles. The bags form a major element of Jared's collection and they come in soothing pastel shades of blush pink, pale blue and butter yellow. Emma, who has led the campaign with unmatched confidence, dropped a set of pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram. She posed for the lens leaving little to imagination. Emma let the Ribbon Bag In Floral Yellow take the spotlight as she skipped wearing any outfit. It was only the elongated purse that covered her assets. The minimum styling appears to come with a message that these intricately designed bags are the only ones you need to rock like a babe.

Photo Credit: Instagram@/jaredellner

Speaking about his concept of adding ribbons to the bags, Jared Ellner revealed that he was “obsessed” with the particular accessory. “I'm such a girly girl at heart, truly. And I started draping with it and weaving it and imagining what could be. I had an idea for a bag that looked like it was wrapped in ribbons in its entirety. And from there, we started working to figure out how to execute that. And as soon as we started to figure out the bag, we started figuring out how to create skirts that would match. And then my stylist brain kicked in and I was thinking about what top to go with it. It all unfolded really slowly and really organically,” said Jared in an interaction with Women's Wear Daily.

As for Emma Chamberlain, she is now the it-girl of fashion with the campaign photoshoot.



