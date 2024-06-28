The Struggles And Gains Are All Too Real When Rakul Preet Singh Packs In Strength Training For The Day

Rakul Preet Singh's Intense Strength Training Circuit Is One Way To Break The Sweat

Rakul Preet Singh's rigorous fitness regimen pauses for nobody. It's no secret that consistency is key as far as getting a fit physique is concerned. The rewards are aplenty and most of them can be seen on Rakul Preet Singh. Recently, the actress gave us another glimpse of her workout. She loves to go beyond the basics and her latest strength training session is all the inspiration we need to kickstart our weekend. She shared a carousel of pictures that showed different workout pictures that focused on improving the overall strength. She was seen indulging in a weighted variation of tricep extensions that toned the arm and back muscles and the core.

Celebrity fitness is all the hype for their fans. Rakul Preet Singh's workout circuits have been a mix of everything that makes her a true inspiration. Previously, on International Yoga Day 2024, the actress shared an array of pictures in which she was seen performing some yoga poses along with her husband Jackky Bhagnani. Their "partner stretches" included multiple poses like the Buddy Boat pose, leg forward bend and a variation of the lifted cobra. The couple indeed took their fitness bar higher.

Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness enthusiast at heart whether it is strength training or yoga.