Raffles The Palm Dubai To Rayavadee Krabi, 10 Breathtaking Resorts For A Fairytale Wedding

With high-end luxury, dreamy venues, and stunning architecture, these top 10 luxury resorts around the world are the best places to plan the perfect fairytale wedding.

1. Raffles The Palm Dubai

Where: Dubai, UAE

Raffles The Palm Dubai is one of the most luxurious resorts in Dubai, offering the perfect setting for a dreamy wedding. The resort is designed in absolute beauty, portraying Arabian culture, along with a stunning ballroom and premium services.

2. Rayavadee Krabi

Where: Krabi, Thailand

If you wish to plan your wedding against the stunning backdrop of tropical jungles and gorgeous turquoise waters, then Rayavadee Krabi is the ideal spot. This resort offers the dreamiest setup for a beachside wedding with breathtaking sunset views, making it the perfect way to say "I do".

3. Cinnamon Life City of Dreams

Where: Colombo, Sri Lanka

Cinnamon Life City of Dreams in Colombo, Sri Lanka, is the largest integrated resort in South Asia. It features premium venues and deluxe services that give you a chance to experience the best of luxury, along with spacious halls and rooms. The resort also provides stunning views of the Laccadive Sea on one side, and the stunning city on the other.

4. The Kempinski Palace Engelberg

Where: Engelberg, Switzerland

The Kempinski Palace Engelberg, set in the Swiss Alps, features elegant halls and sophisticated rooms that create a romantic backdrop for wedding ceremonies. This resort also offers a snowy setting along with top-notch luxuries, making a wedding here an unforgettable affair.

5. Como Cocoa Island

Where: Maldives

Como Como Cocoa Island is a private island resort set in the Indian Ocean. One can enjoy the wedding ceremonies against a mesmerising sunset and celebrate their special day with elegance and luxury.

6. The Peninsula Bangkok

Where: Bangkok, Thailand

A display of rich Thai culture and a testament to ethereal beauty, The Peninsula Bangkok offers sophisticated venues designed with intricate detail. The resort provides a unique experience of arriving at the venue by boat, along with premium dining options.

(Read the NDTV review of The Peninsula Bangkok)

7. W Bali Seminyak

Where: Bali, Indonesia

W Bali Seminyak is yet another stunning resort that provides the perfect setting for a beachfront wedding, complete with premium services, fine dining, vibrant decor, and deluxe accommodations. The resort also boasts the ability to plan some of the most engaging events with its personalised services that cater to individual needs and preferences.

8. Taj Falaknuma Palace

Where: Hyderabad, India

An unforgettable wedding at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, Telangana, captures Indian elegance and sophistication through its royal architecture and luxury services. The resort features various ancient Indian experiences, such as Mughal gardens and horse-drawn carriage arrivals at the venue.

9. Rambagh Palace

Where: Rajasthan, India

Jaipur is known for its grand palaces and stunning resorts that are perfect for dreamy wedding ceremonies. One such remarkable hotel is Rambagh Palace, once voted the best in the world, which boasts of regal style and sophistication through its spacious rooms and suites, warm hospitality, and cultural experiences like musical performances.

10. Six Senses Fort Barwara

Where: Rajasthan, India

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at the stunning Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The property features royally designed suites and hall and is renowned for its historical significance as a 14th-century fort, along with dreamy candlelit paths, cultural experiences; all against a breathtaking backdrop.

