The Olympic Torch Relay Travelled Across Paris' Iconic Sites That You Must Visit Too

The Olympic Torch Relay gave a glimpse of Paris' most iconic attractions

The 2024 Summer Olympics are set to kick off in France on July 26. Ahead of the international multi-sport event, an Olympic Torch Relay lit up the French capital on July 14 and 15. Many famous personalities became torchbearers, including BMX champion Matthias Dandois, a middle-distance runner from the Central African Republic Francky Mbotto, photographer and street artist JR, drag artist Minima Geste, and K-pop star Jin. Dressed in white, the representatives of art, culture, and gastronomy carried the Olympic flame to Paris' famous landmarks. From the iconic Eiffel Tower to the Moulin Rouge, Musee du Louvre, Arc de Triomphe, and Pyramide du Louvre, many prominent places were visited.

Here is a list of all the iconic Paris landmarks covered during the Olympic Torch Relay, and why these places are relevant to visit during your trip to the City of Love:

1. Eiffel Tower

This tower needs no introduction. One of the most iconic symbols of Paris, the Eiffel Tower was built for the 1889 World's Fair. It is a must-see for all the tourists.

2. Moulin Rouge

This famous musical is known for its vibrant can-can dance shows. Opened in 1889, it provides visitors with lively nightlife and the artistic spirit of Paris.

3. Arc de Triomphe

The Arc de Triomphe honours those who fought and died for France in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars. It is a monumental arch with a viewing platform offering great views of the Champs-Elysees.

4. Musee du Louvre

The Louvre Museum is the world's largest art museum and a historic monument. It houses thousands of works, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo that people throng in thousands each day to catch a glimpse of.

5. Pyramide du Louvre

It is a big glass and metal building made by Chinese-American architect I. M. Pei. This pyramid is in the main courtyard of the Louvre Palace in Paris, with three smaller pyramids around it. But most importantly, offers an artistic touch to all your holiday pictures.

6. Place du Trocadero

This place offers some of the best views of the Eiffel Tower. With its gardens and fountains, it is a picturesque spot for photos and strolls. Bonus if you're on holiday with your dearly beloved and are ready to pop the question against this iconic backdrop.

7. Champs-Elysees

The Champs-Elysees is one of the most famous avenues in the world. Lined with shops, theatres, and cafes, it is a hub for shopping and entertainment.

8. Pantheon

The Pantheon is a mausoleum containing the remains of distinguished French citizens like Voltaire and Victor Hugo. Its grand architecture and historical significance make it a must-visit.

9. Basilique du Sacre-Coeur

The Basilica of the Sacred Heart is a stunning white church located on Montmartre Hill. It offers exquisite views of Paris and is a place of pilgrimage and reflection.

