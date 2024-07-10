Halle Bailey Lives Life 'Like It's Golden' In A Glistening Golden Swim Set

Halle Bailey Lives Her Life "Like It's Golden" In A Glistening Swim Set

The change in season brings in a host of changes but our wish to shift to the nearest beach or pool setting remains a constant. Halle Bailey will convince you to plan a relaxing pool day for yourself. The actress decided to add to the soaring temperatures as she shared pictures on Instagram that were gold in the literal sense. Halle is in her hot girl era and her latest look is making a case for the same. In a golden embroidered bikini, Halle Bailey turned up the heat. She paired a string bikini top with matching bikini bottoms. She posted, "living my life like it's golden" and well, we couldn't agree more. Winged eyeliner, nude lips and dewy glam were just perfect to match up the pool day aesthetic.

Also Read: Halle Bailey On Having "Severe" Postpartum Depression: "I Feel Like A Completely Different Person"

Halle Bailey is known to serve one of the hottest bikini looks. Whether she is frolicking on a beach or just posing for a mirror selfie, the actress has her beach-appropriate style game on point. Previously, she treated us to another monochrome moment. The actress posted a picture on Instagram as she was seen posing for a mirror selfie. In a muted tone bikini, the actress served beach goals right. She paired a drawstring bikini top with matching bottoms to complete her style. With minimal makeup and natural open tresses, her beauty look was right on point.

Also Read: It's Clear That Chloe Bailey And Halle Bailey's Love For Cutouts On The Red Carpet Runs In The Family

Halle Bailey's bikini looks are always a serve and we are taking notes