It's Clear That Chloe Bailey And Halle Bailey's Love For Cutouts On The Red Carpet Runs In The Family

It's Clear That Chloe And Halle's Love For Cutouts Runs In The Family

The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 took place in Los Angeles, which saw an outpouring of stunning African-American celebrities. There was Danielle Brooks, Zendaya and so many more gorgeous starlets who took it on themselves to steal the show at this red carpet event. However it was the sister duo Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey who grabbed all of the attention at this starry event. While Halle went the classic route with a cascading gown, Chloe showed us that her style has a bit of edge with a co-ord set. What united both looks was their abundance of cutouts.

Photo Credit: AFP

Chloe picked a white long-line shirt with featured panels flowing down either side of her length. Bordered by a high neckline was a cutout over her chest with another panel crossing over it. She paired it with white trousers and completed the look with silver toned rings, bangles and hoop earrings. With a nude toned matte finished makeup look, Chloe wore her hair in asymmetrical braids.

Photo Credit: AFP

Halle chose a dual toned peach and pink tiered which started with a cross-front neckline, nipped waist and cutout over the torso. It led to a flowing pleated length which went past her ankles. The actress wore her hair in a high ponytail and, like her sister, opted for a matte makeup look.

The love for cutouts certainly run strong in this family and they make sure to wear it fabulously.

