The Best Accessory To Tamannaah Bhatia's Corset Gown? Vijay Varma's Pinstriped Jacket

Tamannaah Bhatia dressed up and then down to layer on Vijay Varma's jacket

Cinema has spoiled us for better or worse. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were straight out of a romantic film, sorry, out of a hep Mumbai restaurant, and shutterbugs were quick to capture this couple exiting their dinner date. The couple were seen leaving the restaurant in glamorous outfits straight out of a red carpet event, which isn't entirely false because they were in fact at the Vogue Forces of Fashion event hours prior to their dinner date. Since we knew what both of them were wearing at the event, our heartstrings were tugged seeing Tamannaah in the pinstripe bomber-style blazer, part of Vijay's pantsuit. In this real-life romantic scene on the streets of Mumbai, Tamannaah layered her cinched gown, minus the gilded golden corset with the jacket on top. Dinner dates, sharing clothes for the world to see, secretly taking pictures of each other from the red carpet, Tamannaah and Vijay, can you get any cuter?

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in the city

Tamannaah Bhatia arrived at the event in a golden and black corset gown ensuring everyone fixed sight on her from the beginning to end. Designer Graham Cruz's high-shine signature metallic style was the perfect addition to this event of the most significant changemakers of fashion. Tamannaah obviously being one of them. Balanced with minimal makeup and messy waves, only a force of fashion knows what's right.

Tamannaah Bhatia at the Vogue event

Far away from traditional menswear fashion is where one can find Vijay Varma. That's exactly where we found him - at the Vogue Forces of Fashion event being one himself. His distinctive pinstripe pantsuit went from boardroom suave to red carpet swag. Who else but Vijay to have had such a high impact and then some more with a leather tie?

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma at the Vogue event

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's couple goals are the gift of love and style mixed together.

