Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Twinning In Chic Black Are A Solid 10 On The Style Meter

Tamannaah And Vijay Twinning In Black Are A Solid 10 On The Style Meter

The year has been a year of love. With The hottest couples serving "high in love and style" statements, we cannot deny it. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are another one to join the bandwagon. From their red carpet appearances to owning the runway in their best couple style, the duo is taking over the fashion sphere. Recently, the couple was spotted in the city radiating ultimate chic vibes. Couples who twin together, win together. This seems like the case for the couple as they twinned in statement black picks. While Vijay Varma looked dapper in a casual black sweatshirt and baggy jeans, Tamannaah complemented him in an all-black look. Tamannaah wore a chic black co-ord set that came with a side panel which added an extra edge to her style.

It is hard not to swoon when Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia arrive together in style. Previously, for the screening of Jaane Jaan, the couple served us with stunning fits. Vijay Varma added a snazzy element to the style sphere in an oversized printed blazer with matching pants. Tamannaah took the casually chic route in a denim dress that was paired with a sleek green and blue belt. She kept it super simple with a high bun and statement studs.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are taking couple style a notch up with their latest twinning fashion game.