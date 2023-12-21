Tara Sutaria's Shimmery Gold Embellished Mermaid Lehenga Gives Traditional Dressing A Modern Spin

Tara's Gold Mermaid-Fit Lehenga Is A Modern Spin On Traditional Dressing

Tara Sutaria's ethnic wear choices and festive fashion have made her fans go speechless in the past. The actress knows how to add sass and pizazz to her looks and make them distinguishable. This time, the diva did the same with a gorgeous gold lehenga from Kalki Fashion. The all-gold embellished ensemble included a strappy bralette with a halter neckline, delicate beadwork, sequins, and feathers at the straps which added a dramatic twist to the look. Tara complemented it with a mermaid lehenga skirt which exuded charm, The body-hugging silhouette also featured feather-like embellishment towards the hemline. For accessories, the beauty opted for a delicate diamond necklace and a studded bracelet. Tying her tresses in a neat bun, Tara's shimmery makeup included a dash of kohl in the eyes with ample mascara, a dewy glow, and a nude lip tint.

For Diwali 2023 celebrations, Tara Sutaria looked mesmerising in a tangerine lehenga from House of Masaba. The short-sleeved blouse featured a deep, V-neckline with gold zari work and patti borders. Tara teamed it with a heavy-work lehenga bottom with intricate threadwork in gold zari and delicate motifs. The actress also carried a sheer net dupatta in the same shade of tangerine with the look. For accessories, the star went all out as she wore a statement necklace, traditional earrings, a pair of bangles, and a glamorous maang tikka. Tara's golden glow makeup included subtle kohl-laden eyes, well-structured contours with shimmer, and glossy nude lip colour.

For Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, Tara Sutaria turned a muse for designer label Mahima Mahajan. She walked the ramp in an ivory floral hand embroidered lehenga in vibrant colours. The breezy lehenga skirt featured floral patterns in shades of pink, orange, yellow, green, and more on the base of ivory. Tara wore a strap blouse in the same palette and carried a sheer dupatta with the look. For accessories, she opted for a statement necklace and a delicate maang tikka. Open tresses and a dewy glow completed Tara's ethnic style.

Tara Sutaria in an ethnic ensemble is indeed a sight to behold.

