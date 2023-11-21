There Hasn't Been A Party More Fashionable Than Tara And Pia Sutaria's Vintage Glam Themed Birthday Bash

Tara And Pia Sutaria's Retro-Themed Looks Are Vintage Glam Done Right

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is known for her uber-chic fashion and stellar beauty. Ever since her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2, the actress has won hearts and grabbed eyeballs with her stylish wardrobe choices. The actress celebrated her birthday on November 19, 2023 along her twin sister Pia Sutaria, who is a professional ballet dancer. The power duo arranged a glamorous birthday party which was attended by their close friends and family. The Sutaria sisters were dressed in vintage glamour and we simply are not able to get over their gorgeous birthday outfits.

Tara Sutaria wore a glamorous co-ord set glistening in gold. The two-piece outfit included a strappy crop top with a ribbed bustline and a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a bodycon midi skirt in shimmery gold which accentuated her well-toned body. Its skirt even featured a dramatic side slit. The stunning outfit came with delicate beadwork and embroidery. Tara's retro-style makeup included kohl-laden eyes, winged eyeliner, shimmery glow, and nude lip colour. Her hair was puffed and tied in a half ponytail. For accessories, Tara picked a statement necklace and studded earrings.

Pia Sutaria took the retro route too as she wore a slinky white dress. The strappy spaghetti outfit featured a plunging neckline with a body fit silhouette. She wore a pair of black sheer gloves with the outfit and completed her retro glam with a sass. Pia tied her tresses in a chic bun and adorned it with red roses. Her accessories included a layered golden necklace and a studded bracelet. Her dewy makeup with blush pink cheek tint and muted lip colour matched the outfit perfectly.

Orhan Awatramani a.k.a Orry was dressed in an all-black look for the birthday bash. He wore a full-sleeved black t-shirt with an enormous star made at the front and teamed it with a pair of body-fitting latex pants in black.

Nupur Sanon was seen at the party wearing a ruffled mini dress in black and white. The full-sleeved outfit featured floral prints and a bodycon fitting with a ruffled hemline.

Famous singer and a Bollywood celebrity Prateek Kuhad was also present at the party in a casual printed button-down shirt in mustard yellow.

Tara and Pia Sutaria's birthday looks have won many hearts undoubtedly.

