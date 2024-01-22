Tara Sutaria's Landour Memories Come With 'A Good Old-Fashioned Caramel Stick Jaw', That And 5 Must-Visits In Mussourie

Tara's Mussourie Memories Come With "Caramel Stick Jaw", 5 Must-Visits

Tara Sutaria's not-so-secret hobby is travelling. From jetting off to coastal regions to exploring the verdant hills, her holiday escapades are a treat to watch. Recently, the actress whipped up her Mussourie-Landour memories by offering a sneak peek from the Queen Of Hills. Dressed in a white high-neck top with ankle-length trousers and a chequered oversized T-shirt, Tara posed against the sprawling lush green lawns of St George's College in Mussourie. Tara's beaming smile gave away that she was at a happy place in the wintry wonderland of Mussouri. Choco-chip cookies and wrapped Landour old-fashioned candies came to tease our sweet tooth in the following slide. The Maarjaavan actress asked, “Is there anything better than a good ol' fashioned caramel stick jaw?” Our answer was a lip-smacking No.

If Tara Sutaria's travel diaries have triggered your wanderlust, then Mussourie awaits you with open arms. But before you embark on the trip, here are five must-vistis in picturesque Landour:

Lal Tibba

It is the highest point in Landour where you can capture the scenic beauty, picturesque landscapes, rolling hills, and magnificent Garhwal peaks. Watching the sky change its colour during the sunset and sunrise is a major draw for tourists.

Nag Tibba trek

Adventure enthusiasts, where are you? The long trail leading to the Nag Tibba peak is full of lush greenery. Once you reach the peak, the panoramic views of the Bandarpoonch and Swargrohini mountain ranges will fill your heart with glee.

Jabarkhet Nature Reserve

Jabarkhet Nature Reserve is a tranquil haven for nature and peace lovers. Housing a variety of flora and fauna, you can take guided nature walks here. It is a rejuvenating trek through the pristine forests where if you are lucky, you can spot wild animals and botanical wonders.

St Paul's Church

Boasting exquisite English architecture, the St Paul's Church is one of Landour's oldest establishments. Records and evidence of the 1857 revolt and the uprising of Indian natives against British rule can be found here.

Char Dukan

Known for its unique layout of four stores next to one another, Char Dukan has been serving food lovers for ages. After a tiring hike or trek through Mussourie, you can relax here while delving into an array of yummy delectables like shakes, pakodas, noodles, and pancakes.

Apart from these, make sure to stop by one of many sweets shops in Landour that are known for their candies. Landour Bakehouse, Mussoorie Sweet Shop and Omi Sweet Shop are some of the highly rated candy stores in the city.