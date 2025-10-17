Tamannaah Bhatia's Trainer Shares 3 Foods To Eat During Periods To Ease The Symptoms

It can be hard to keep up with the ebb and flow of your hormones, and periods are not exactly easy to manage for everyone. Whether you're looking for ways to deal with fatigue before your period or to manage mood swings, celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has trained stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, recently shared three foods that can help.

In his post, Siddhartha Singh highlights three foods that can be beneficial during menstruation and explains why you should make them part of your routine.

3 Best Foods For Women During Their Periods

Periods can often leave women feeling drained, fatigued, and uncomfortable. To help ease these symptoms, here are three of the best foods to include in your diet during that time of the month.

1. Dark Leafy Greens

Number one on the list is dark leafy greens. Periods often lead to low iron levels, which can cause fatigue and dizziness. Leafy greens like spinach and kale are rich in iron, magnesium, and calcium. These nutrients can help reduce cramps and support overall energy levels, advises the fitness trainer.

2. Greek Yoghurt

Yoghurt contains probiotics and calcium, which help reduce PMS symptoms and aid digestion, says Siddhartha Singh. Including it in your meals can be beneficial for both gut health and hormonal balance.

3. Dark Chocolate

Now you have a reason to enjoy some chocolate during your period! The third food on the list is dark chocolate. According to the fitness trainer, "Dark chocolate is rich in magnesium and antioxidants. It can help relax muscles and improve your mood. It's also a great dessert after meals, but make sure you have it in mindful quantities because it's very easy to overeat," says the expert.

While these foods are healthy and can be included in your diet, it's best to check with your healthcare provider before making any significant dietary changes, especially during your period.