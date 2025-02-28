Tamannaah Bhatia's Berry Tinted Lips And Messy Hair Ace Everyday Glam

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a million bucks while sporting a less is more makeup look, as she was shuttling out and about in Mumbai to run errands. The Lust Stories 2 actress's glam picks of the day featured tinted lips and cheeks teamed with messy hair like she didn't care.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah Bhatia delivered a winning beauty moment effortlessly while she was trying to have a zero human interaction day in the Bay that was spelt out with her choice of t-shirt that read "Please go away". The 35-year-old actress's makeup game featured nothing but a brow mascara filled bushy brows that she teamed with a wash of berry tinted cheeks that added the perfect flush to her complexion. Tamannaah doubled up the same berry hued tint gave her the perfect perky pout that she topped with a clear lip gloss.

If Tamannaah's everyday glam game was on point, then how could her hair stay far behind. Tamannaah styled her voluminous brown tresses in a voluminous layered open style that added a whole lot of character to her look while framing her face to perfection.

Tamannaah Bhatia's car selfie won on the beauty radar with tinted lips and messy tresses.

