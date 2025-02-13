Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Perfectly Divine In A Traditional Purple <i>Saree</i>

Tamannaah Bhatia's saree-torial game is only meant to impress

The actress has a penchant for dishing out the chicest ethnic fashion goals with her stunning drapes. She yet again turned to an ethereal six-yard wonder to make heads turn.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Keeps It Chic And Subtle In A Denim-Coded Dress

For an awards night, Tamannaah Bhatia chose to keep it timeless with a beautiful purple saree that seemed like just the perfect choice. The gorgeous traditional number came with gold-toned details all over and the sleek golden border added to the glitz factor. Her matching strappy blouse was a fitting choice to complete her look. With a beautiful choker and statement rings, Tamannaah aced simplicity at its best. She opted for a gajra adorned bun and a fresh dewy glam with pink lips to round off her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia has a thing for extra-ordinary drapes. Previously, she opted for a deep green Masaba number to dish out just the perfect kind of festive fashion goals. The designer's signature embroidered pattern on the blouse perfectly elevated the otherwise monochrome look.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Self-Love Ritual To Unwind After A Long Day At Work