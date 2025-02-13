Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Perfectly Divine In A Traditional Purple Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia weaves a beautiful ethnic dream in a purple saree

Read Time: 2 mins
Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Perfectly Divine In A Traditional Purple <i>Saree</i>

Tamannaah Bhatia's saree-torial game is only meant to impress

The actress has a penchant for dishing out the chicest ethnic fashion goals with her stunning drapes. She yet again turned to an ethereal six-yard wonder to make heads turn. 

For an awards night, Tamannaah Bhatia chose to keep it timeless with a beautiful purple saree that seemed like just the perfect choice. The gorgeous traditional number came with gold-toned details all over and the sleek golden border added to the glitz factor. Her matching strappy blouse was a fitting choice to complete her look. With a beautiful choker and statement rings, Tamannaah aced simplicity at its best. She opted for a gajra adorned bun and a fresh dewy glam with pink lips to round off her look. 

Tamannaah Bhatia has a thing for extra-ordinary drapes. Previously, she opted for a deep green Masaba number to dish out just the perfect kind of festive fashion goals. The designer's signature embroidered pattern on the blouse perfectly elevated the otherwise monochrome look.

