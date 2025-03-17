Tamannaah Bhatia Gives Her Chic Black Midi Dress A Twist With A Striped Blazer And Prada Bag

Rasha Thadani celebrated her 20th birthday on Sunday. On her special day, Raveena Tandon's daughter, who made her Bollywood debut with Azaad, hosted a birthday bash at a Mumbai restaurant. The event was attended by several celebrities, including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Manish Malhotra, and Aaman Devgan; all putting their best fashion foot forward.

But guess who stole the spotlight? None other than Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress arrived at the party in a stunning black bodycon dress from the Skims X Dolce & Gabbana collection. The sleek number hugged her toned physique like a second skin. It had everything: broad shoulder straps? Check. A plunging neckline? Check. An elegant below-the-knee length? Check.

While the dress alone was enough to turn heads, Tamannaah Bhatia took her look a notch higher by layering it with a black-and-white blazer draped over her shoulders. Designed by Sergio Hudson, the chic blazer featured bold stripes, full-length sleeves, wide notch-lapel collars, an open front and padded shoulders.

For accessories, Tamannaah kept it classy. She carried a Prada Crystal Satin Pouch and slipped into Christian Louboutin Hot Chick Slingback Pumps. Her jewellery brought the perfect amount of bling to the look. The actress wore a dazzling diamond choker, a gold bracelet and statement rings.

As for her glam, Tamannaah let her tresses flow freely with a centre parting. Her makeup was flawless, featuring mauve lips, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, mascara-laden lashes, ample highlighter and soft pink eyeshadow.

Whenever Tamannaah Bhatia steps out in black, she turns heads effortlessly. In February 2025, she attended The Elle List 2025 Awards and took home the Performer of the Year trophy. For her big moment, she went for a timeless yet edgy look. The actress rocked a stunning one-shoulder black dress from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring-Summer 2024 collection. The outfit was paired with a chic black bustier. The flowing skirt added just the right touch of grace to complete her power-packed look.

