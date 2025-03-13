Tamannaah Bhatia's Blue Shimmery Eyes, Bronze Glam And Wavy Tresses Win The Glam Game

Tamannaah Bhatia made jaws drop to the floor as she dished out her latest beauty serving. The Lust Stories 2 actress looked stunning in blue eye makeup teamed with a minimal face and soft waves.

Tamannaah Bhatia proved that she is indeed the beauty muse with her recent look. The star went all glam with a flawless complexion, contoured features, lots of highlighter that added all the needed glow, a touch of pink blush on the cheeks, and a pink lip shade complemented with a tinted lip gloss. But the star of her look was her eyes, which were perfectly adorned with blue shimmery eyeshadow laid on her eyes, stopping the winged liner. The soft, smokey blue lids teamed with mascara-filled lashes and neatly done brows added more drama to the look. The star styled her hair in such a way that matched her vibrant makeup look. With her brown-hued voluminous waves all open, cascading down her shoulders, the star looked as stunning as ever.

Tamannaah Bhatia's colourful eyes, subtle wavy tresses, and highlighted cheeks are an ideal pick for a fun cocktail night.

