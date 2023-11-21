Take Travel Cues From Vaani Kapoor And See Why The United Kingdom Is A Great Idea For A Christmas Vacation

5 Reasons Why You Should Be In The UK This Christmas Season Like Vaani

With Diwali behind us, the country is now ready for the next big celebration which is Christmas. Christmas holidays are all about cosy time with family, watching holiday movies, and making memorable travelling plans. Christmas vacations are just around the corner and it's the perfect time to plan your holiday season. Bollywood celebrities going on vacations are helping us choose holiday destinations for the upcoming month. Vaani Kapoor is currently spending a magical holiday in the UK, which is a cue for everyone who wants to travel this Christmas that the UK may be the perfect holiday destination for you. Here are a few reasons why you must plan your Christmas holiday in the UK.

Witness The Most Beautiful Decorations In London

As November sets in, the spirit of Christmas festivities start in London. Every nook and corner of the beautiful city becomes even more magical with the shiny glimmering lights of Christmas. Witnessing London in its festive glory would be the most memorable experience. One can visit Kew Gardens, Marylebone, Regent Street, Kingston, Carnaby, and Enchanted Woodland and admire the beautification and the holiday spirit.

Attend The Midnight Mass At Westminster Abbey

Known to be the venue for royal weddings or coronation ceremonies, Westminster Abbey is a magnificent church located near the Palace of Westminster. For the past many years, the church has had grand midnight mass celebrations, and attending the church service on Christmas Eve at the church is a must-do activity for every traveller.

Experience The Winter Wonderland At The Hyde Park

The Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park is one of the must-attend Christmas carnivals and an absolute must-do item to be added to the travel itinerary. It is a fantasy world created like every child's dream where every person, regardless of age is sure to have a gala time. From crazy rides to multi-cuisine food stalls to entertainment, visiting Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park during Christmas is one of the most magical experiences in London.

Go Ice Skating

Christmas in the UK will be incomplete if you do not try your hand at skating. For professionals and amateurs alike, experiencing ice skating at the rinks with the most stunning backdrops will be the experience of a lifetime. The famous ice skating rinks include Somerset House, Alexandra Palace, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Tower of London, Winterville, and more.

Shop Till You Drop At The Christmas Markets

There are numerous Christmas markets in the UK to shop for. The shopaholics who want to take back gifts for family and friends can shop for Christmas handicrafts, souvenirs, and unique gifts for Christmas. One can even enjoy local treats as well as pop-up food stalls, and sweatshops, in these markets while shopping. A few of the Christmas markets in the UK include Covent Garden Christmas Markets, Winter Festival at Southbank Centre, and Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park.

We hope your Christmas holiday is just as magical as Vaani Kapoor's.

