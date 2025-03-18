Swara Bhasker Says She Is Raising Daughter Raabiyaa With Rituals From "All Religions And Cultures"

Swara Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmad in January 2023 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa Rama, in September 2023. Swara's inter-faith marriage to Fahad has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. But the actress has embraced both cultures wholeheartedly. A dotting mother, she is devoted to raising her little munchkin with exposure to various traditions. In a recent interview, Swara revealed that she actively follows multiple rituals at home, blending elements from both faiths. The actress believes this parenting approach will help Raabiyaa grow up in an inclusive, open-minded environment.

Swara Bhasker recently appeared on the SCREEN's The Suvir Saran Show. Sharing her own upbringing, she said, “When I was a child, I would not eat, so my father used to tell stories of Ramayan and the Mahabharat. He would ask me to eat food, and before the climax of the story, he would ask me to finish everything on my plate before telling me the ending. It is such a beautiful and seamless way to introduce children to culture.”

Speaking about Raabiyaa, Swara Bhasker shared, “I do not disbelieve in anything. Now that our daughter, Raabiyaa Rama, is born, I keep telling Fahad, ‘Let's perform on her the rituals associated with all religions and cultures so that she's protected.' We did all the rituals for her from every side, and then I was like, ‘Koi Christian ritual bhi hai kya? (Is there any Christian ritual?)'”

Fahad Ahmad, who was also present at the interview, explained that his wife has welcomed diverse traditions for the Raabiyaa's well-being. Agreeing to the statement, Swara replied, “When she coughs or is unwell, I ask Fahad to recite a prayer.”

Swara Bhasker often treats fans to adorable family moments on Instagram. On Holi this year, she dropped a million-dollar picture with Fahad Ahmad and Raabiyaa celebrating the festival of colours. This Holi was extra special for Raabiyaa as it was her first time experiencing the occasion.

