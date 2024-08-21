Sushmita Sen's Intense Lateral Pull Downs Have Literally Got Her Back

Follow Sushmita Sen's Lateral Pull Downs For A Stronger Back

Sushmita Sen is a solid fitness enthusiast. Whether it is yoga, aerial exercises or hitting the gym, she does it all to maintain her enviable physique. Once again, setting fitness goals, the star shared a video of her gym session on Instagram. In the clip, Sushmita can be seen wearing upping fitness goals like never before. Her toned shoulders and biceps are hard to miss as she sits on a bench with her back facing the camera. The actress completes several repetitions of a lateral pulldown like a pro. In her caption, Sushmita wrote, “The vibration of this Music…and a set with me!!! #feelit May God always give us the strength to rise!!! ‘When life pulls us down, we use it to build a Muscle.' I love you guys!!!”

Lateral pull-downs primarily work the lats, the broad muscles on either side of your back. The exercise helps in improving posture, reduces the tendency to hunch forward and promotes an upright stance. This exercise also engages the biceps, forearms and shoulders, which results in overall upper body strength.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen In A Sheer Red Gown Shows Us How Monochrome Party Dressing Is Done Right

Check out Sushmita Sen's video below:

While doing aerial exercises, Sushmita Sen defies gravity like no other. Earlier, she posted a picture of herself working out with gymnastic rings. Her body was supported by cloth strips as she balanced horizontally, with her feet lightly touching the wall. “I ain't afraid to climb if I can hang with faith!!!” she wrote in her caption. Aerial exercises, like the ones Sushmita Sen practices, offer a range of physical and mental benefits. These exercises enhance core strength, flexibility and balance. By working against gravity, they also help in building lean muscle.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen In A Bewitching Black Saree For Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception Is Setting Chic Wedding Guest Style Goals

Sushmita Sen's social media is perfect for a quick fitness dose