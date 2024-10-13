Advertisement

Sushmita Sen Is A Vision In A White Saree And An Off-Shoulder Blouse As Showstopper For Rashi Kapoor At Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Sushmita Sen stuns in a white sequin saree and a strapless blouse as she walks for Rashi Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Read Time: 2 mins
Sushmita Sen Is A Vision In A White Saree And An Off-Shoulder Blouse As Showstopper For Rashi Kapoor At Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI
Sushmita Sen Is A Vision In White A Saree As She Walks At LFW24 X FDCI

Confidence and elegance go hand-in-hand, and who better to define than Sushmita Sen. The fashion runway is giving us some major fashion goals with designers showcasing their craftsmanship with utmost perfection, and the celebrities owning the ramp with their gorgeous fits. One such actress is Sushmita Sen, who left us all stunned as she walked the ramp for designer Rashi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI. The designer unveiled her latest collection Espíritu Libre, which embodies strength, art and boundless spirit. Sushmita turned showstopper in style as she graced in a Rashi Kapoor look. The star looked absolutely stunning in a white traditional piece. She looked a complete vision in a white saree featuring sequin details all over it. Adding the modern touch to the look, she paired her look with a matching strapless blouse. The sweetheart neckline of her strapless bodice accentuated her curves perfectly, and the silver intricate detailing added the required glam quotient to the look.  

With her signature style, she accessorised her look with a pink-coloured diamond necklace that added a pop of colour to her look. For her makeup, she kept it minimal yet stylish with a flawless base, mascara-coated lashes, and glossy pink lips. Sushmita kept her hair tied in a side-parted bun with a few strands falling on her face, making her look like an absolute diva.  

Navigating the realms of traditional and Western fashion comes naturally to Sushmita Sen and we love it. 

Sushmita Sen, Sushmita Sen Fashion, Lakme Fashion Week
