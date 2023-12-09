Sunny Leone's Golden Gown Dazzles So Bright, She Leaves A Little Sparkle Wherever She Goes

Sunny Leone makes everything shine around her when she's dressed in gold

Sunny Leone applies the no-compromise rule when it comes to making a style statement. While her signature favourite seems to be flowy dresses, the actress never forgets to sprinkle some dazzle in her ensembles. Her latest fashion outing was no exception. Shining the brightest, Sunny got decked up in a heavily sequinned golden gown that featured a plunging neckline, dramatic waist cut-outs on either side and a thigh-high slit. The floor-weeping attire came with a strap-on belt, adding a chic factor to the otherwise glitter-doused modish princessy fit. Delivering oomph and panache in the outfit, Sunny let her gown do all the talking as she opted for minimal accessories, comprising dangly gold earrings and a bangle. Blushed cheeks on a matte finish base, glossy peach lips, and mascara-laden eyelashes with a hint of shimmery eyeshadow sealed her makeup game. Her hair was styled in short wavy curls left loose.

Also Read: When It Is Sunny Leone In One, It Isn't Just A Halter Red Co-Ord Set But A Hotter Red One

Sunny Leone in the city

While attending the screening of Kennedy at the Sydney Film Festival, Sunny Leone tapped into her modern Cinderella energy in a strapless icy blue gown from Saisha Shinde's fashion label. The form-fitting sequin-embellished attire boasted a sweetheart neckline with a thigh-high slit contributing to the risque factor. Adding more to the glitzy vibe was Sunny's choice of jewellery which comprised diamond drop earrings, a delicate bracelet, and statement rings. Taking the fresh-dewy makeup route, the actress dusted her skin with some blush, applied a pink shade of glossy lipstick, and dabbed some shimmery eyeshadow to her fluttery eyelashes. She elevated her charm with short open tresses.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Makes Sunny Days In Maldives Sunnier In A Swimsuit

Sparkly dresses can never go out of trend, and Sunny Leone is well aware of that. Captivating us yet again in a photoshoot, the B-town beauty plucked a Zeena Zaki-crafted shimmery silver off-shoulder gown. The figure-hugging ensemble featured a cowl neckline that fit Sunny like a glove. The thigh-high slit once again proved her love for cut-out and slit numbers. Although monochrome, the gown's glittery factor made it a perfect late-night party choice. Sunny did not hold back with her makeup game either which comprised matte-blush cheeks, brown lip shade, and dramatic smokey eyes. Diamond accessories simply elevated the oomph quotient.

We desperately need a sneak peek into Sunny Leone's fashion wardrobe.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Sparkles A Little More Than Usual On The Sydney Film Festival Red Carpet