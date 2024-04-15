Summertime Bliss Started With Malavika Mohanan In A Floral Swim Set For A Holiday In Greece

Malavika Mohanan makes sure her summer holiday is already a stylish one

In essence, Malavika Mohanan's beach escapades are more than just a holiday, it's a free pass to a beach holiday for us through our screens. Her holiday outfits have a lot to do for us to vicariously have a happy holiday. As the sun kisses the cerulean waters of the Aegean Sea in Greece, Malavika Mohanan makes her way to her next stylish holiday with a floral bikini set as the main attraction. A floral bikini set with a sheer blue sarong and a waist chain later and we almost mistook her to be straight out of Little Mermaid's life-like set. Summertime bliss looks gorgeous on this South Indian beauty with a bright coral lip that matches the pop of colour from her floral two-piece set.

Also Read: Just Like Malavika Mohanan At The Suspension Bridge In Bhutan, Visit These 5 Iconic Bridges Of The World

Greece may be her first beach holiday but it wasn't her first escape of the year. Before living a Mamma Mia-themed summer, it was a holiday discovering new adventures and rediscovering herself in Bhutan. This adventure seeker was seen in cool, comfy casuals that make absorbing every inch of this country not just easier but chicer too. A walk on the Suspension Bridge, glimpses of monasteries and unwinding at the spa, are probably why the "Land of the Thunder Dragon" is also the "Happiest Country in the World."

Also Read: So Many Sarees In The World And Cover Girl Malavika Mohanan's White Saree Still Stands Out The Brightest

While the world picks conventional holiday spots, this globetrotter seeks something more exotic. Laid with spice markets and alleys with precious stones, Morocco is a favourite for many celebrities. Malavika Mohanan included. Kaftans, tunic dresses and maxi dresses only add to the experience of exploring this exotic country.

Malavika Mohanan's holiday style is as diverse as her list of exotic holiday destinations.

Also Read: It Was Just A Denim-On-Denim Look Until Malavika Mohanan Added Her Bling And Bold Touch