Meesho, Instagram, Facebook Marketplace, Amazon: Inside The Online Beauty Market Selling Cheap Fakes In India

What happens when you live in India with no cousins abroad and a desperate craving for Hailey Bieber's Rhode lip treatment? Or when you're obsessed with the quirky monster doll, Labubu, that everyone on social media seems to own?

For some, the answer is simple: don't buy it. But for others - especially those stubborn, brand-loving souls - Indian markets have found a workaround. If you can't get the first copy, just buy the fifth one. And no, these aren't dupes with witty name changes or altered packaging. These are full-blown counterfeits: same branding, identical packaging, but at a mere fraction of the price.

We took a deep dive into these murky online markets to find out what's being sold, how they are being sold, and more importantly, why so many people are buying them. But before we unpack all that, let's rewind a bit.

The Rise Of India's Counterfeit Culture

Counterfeit goods aren't new in India. They've existed in various forms for decades. When globalisation opened the floodgates to international brands, a majority of Indians found themselves unable to afford the real thing.

The demand was high, but supply (at least the genuine kind) was out of reach. Naturally, the market responded in its own cheeky way. Think of places like D'manoj Pizza knocking off Domino's.

Even when Domino's caught wind of the viral video of their doppelganger, their response was just as cheeky: "Yahan ka address milega? (Can we get the address?)" (Not a copyright claim)

Today, that spirit has spilled across industries, from fast food to fashion to beauty. Markets like Sarojini Nagar in Delhi, Esplanade in Kolkata and Linking Road in Mumbai are prime examples, brimming with off-brand versions of luxury items. These IRL knock-offs often tweak a letter here, a logo there, or at least get the shade of lipstick slightly off.

For beauty products though, the compromises run deeper - especially when it comes to ingredients and safety.

But the game has changed online. Unlike the local bazaar, where, you know you're buying a knock-off, e-commerce marketplaces and social media are now peddling products that look identical to the original. Meesho, Facebook Marketplace, Amazon, Instagram... everyone is on it, and everyone is in on it.

How These Fake Markets Operate

Meesho

Meesho is notorious (and simultaneously beloved) for offering bargain-basement prices. The brand claims this is possible because it eliminates middlemen, connects resellers directly to manufacturers, and focuses on lesser-known brands. But this has created the perfect breeding ground for fake products - especially viral beauty items.

Take Hailey Bieber's Rhode lip treatment, for instance. Not officially available in India, but somehow being sold on Meesho for less than Rs 500.

We even found fake Dior and Gisou lip oils, sold in nearly identical packaging but with slightly altered names.

Facebook Marketplace

It might not be trending in urban Gen Z circles, but Facebook Marketplace (FMP) is still massive. With over a billion global users shopping every month, it's a hotspot for everything from houseplants to handbags - and now, counterfeit beauty products in India.

It's not just about fake luxury either. Some sellers offer bizarrely cheap prices for products that shouldn't even be in India, let alone available at that price. The sheer scale of the platform makes it easy for scamsters to thrive with little scrutiny.

Instagram

Instagram, Meta's glamorous baby, has become a thriving hub for small business sellers, even in India. Unfortunately, many of them are hawking knock-off makeup and skincare products via Reels.

Some don't even bother to change the names-they rely on flashy visuals and discounted prices to hook unsuspecting users. The perfume industry is especially saturated with counterfeit sellers offering half-price on these bottles that may look legit but aren't even close.

Flipkart And Amazon

Even the giants aren't immune to this ailment. Brands that haven't even been launched in India - like the viral Bio-Collagen Overnight Mask - are somehow available on Amazon and Flipkart (and even Blinkit).

Have a look:

Why Are So Many People Buying Fake Products?

There are multiple reasons behind this surge, but one emotion dominates it all: FOMO. The fear of missing out.

In an age where Instagram Reels make every new product seem essential, many consumers (especially Gen Z and millennials) don't want to be left behind. When you see influencers flaunting Rhode lip oils or rare dolls (read: Labubu), it's easy to feel like you're missing out. And since the original isn't available or is too expensive, a "lookalike" seems like a fair deal.

Then there's status signalling. Some people don't care about the product's effectiveness or quality, they just want to be seen with the brand. A fake Dior gloss still gets you likes on Instagram. For them, the label matters more than the experience.

Also, price sensitivity plays a huge role. Luxury skincare and makeup can easily cost upwards of Rs 5,000, but a counterfeit copy might only be for Rs 400. For many, the logic is simple: "Why spend so much when you can get the same packaging at a fraction of the cost?"

Finally, accessibility is a major factor. Many international brands don't even ship to India or charge hefty customs. In contrast, a local seller on Meesho or Instagram promises delivery in a few days and at a dirt-cheap price. That convenience is tempting.

So, Where Do We Draw The Line?

Counterfeit markets are booming in India, fuelled by social media trends, influencer-driven FOMO, and a hunger for luxury at an affordable price.

Data shows 90 per cent of users buy their beauty products online in India. So, while these knock-offs may satisfy a superficial urge, they come with ethical, legal, and safety concerns - especially in the beauty sector where ingredients matter.

With platforms like Meesho, Instagram, and Facebook Marketplace offering little regulation, the responsibility currently falls on the consumer to stay informed and cautious.

What we need now is awareness and accountability, both from consumers and online platforms.