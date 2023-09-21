Suhana Khan's Pastel Kurta Set Has That Classic Bollywood Ethnic Magic

Suhana Khan's minimum style extends to her festive fashion choices too

Bollywood's next-generation celebrities often make headlines on the style front for various reasons and seasons. Suhana Khan's fashion sensibilities though have a sizeable fandom that separates her from her other stylish counterparts. Ahead of her big Bollywood debut, she makes sure to create a similar niche for her ethnic style too. Last seen at the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambani residence, Antilia, Suhana Khan took to her effortless pastel style in a sublime ivory-beige kurta-churidaar set designed by couturiers Falguni Shane Peacock. The ensemble featured a long hem column kurta with white pearl embroidery and tassels paired with a beige churidaar and a net dupatta. She paired the outfit with sleek nude heels and the most bare minimum makeup and soft curls. The outfit choice was a popular 90s Bollywood trend that we're glad in the middle of all these Y2K looks, is a stylish reminder of some of our favourite ethnic classics.

Only the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan in a red saree could bring the magic of Bollywood classic romance back to vogue. She wore a gorgeous red saree designed by Manish Malhotra to convince us that the festive season should never be short of one.

The festive season looks incredible on Suhana Khan. For a recently attended wedding, a blue saree came to her rescue as well as ours for inspiration for the most beautiful time of the year.

With a mix of classic and modern, Suhana Khan's ethnic style is a mix of the best of both worlds.

