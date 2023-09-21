Suhana Khan's Pastel Kurta Set Has That Classic Bollywood Ethnic Magic

Suhana Khan's kurta set is pure pastel magic for the festive season

Suhana Khan's Pastel Kurta Set Has That Classic Bollywood Ethnic Magic

Suhana Khan's minimum style extends to her festive fashion choices too

Bollywood's next-generation celebrities often make headlines on the style front for various reasons and seasons. Suhana Khan's fashion sensibilities though have a sizeable fandom that separates her from her other stylish counterparts. Ahead of her big Bollywood debut, she makes sure to create a similar niche for her ethnic style too. Last seen at the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambani residence, Antilia, Suhana Khan took to her effortless pastel style in a sublime ivory-beige kurta-churidaar set designed by couturiers Falguni Shane Peacock. The ensemble featured a long hem column kurta with white pearl embroidery and tassels paired with a beige churidaar and a net dupatta. She paired the outfit with sleek nude heels and the most bare minimum makeup and soft curls. The outfit choice was a popular 90s Bollywood trend that we're glad in the middle of all these Y2K looks, is a stylish reminder of some of our favourite ethnic classics.

Only the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan in a red saree could bring the magic of Bollywood classic romance back to vogue. She wore a gorgeous red saree designed by Manish Malhotra to convince us that the festive season should never be short of one.

The festive season looks incredible on Suhana Khan. For a recently attended wedding, a blue saree came to her rescue as well as ours for inspiration for the most beautiful time of the year.

With a mix of classic and modern, Suhana Khan's ethnic style is a mix of the best of both worlds.

