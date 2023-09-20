Shah Rukh Khan And His Family Took Festive Glam Seriously In Their Coordinated Ethnic Style

At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Shah Rukh Khan and family got all our attention.

If there's one celebrity family that grabs the spotlight with their incredibly well-coordinated family style, it has to be the Khans. The latest one to light up tinsel town was Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Hosted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the celebration saw an array of A-listers. Among many, it was Shah Rukh Khan and family who truly ruled the fashion scene. Shah Rukh Khan looked dashing as ever in his signature Pathani kurta set. His son AbRam Khan complemented him in a white and pastel blue traditional look. The ladies kept it elegant in simple yet appealing pastel ethnic outfits that were elevated with a dash of bling and detailed embroidered patterns. We cannot help but take notes for festive dressing.

The Khan family aren't newcomers to dishing out fashion statements. It is almost customary that every time they turn up together, there is a shift in the style department. Recently, they gave us an idea of what an ideal family portrait looks like in chic denim. The denim 2.0 version looked stunning on the Khans. Some glimpses from Gauri Khan's book were enough for us to take notes on the elevated denim. While the boys were decked up in shades of different denims, Gauri and Suhana complemented the edgy style in ivory fits.

Once again, the Khans are taking it a notch up with their festive style.