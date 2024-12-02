Suhana Khan's Airport Look Was Complete With A Graffiti Rs 1.71 Lakh Handbag, An Prada Jacket And Jeans

Suhana Khan has been creating quite a stir on the internet with her latest jet-set-go ensemble that was street-chic luxury at its best. The Archies actress was caught on camera by the paparazzi as she was ready to fly in style along with her mother, Gauri Khan. What's more, she kept things minimal and street chic when it came to her outfit of the day which was accessorised to perfection with her Louis Vuitton Speedy 30 handbag that came with a price tag of Rs 1.71 Lakh.

Also Read: Suhana Khan In An Electrifying Pantsuit Is The Only Kind Of Blues We Love

Suhana Khan aced the street-style avatar dressed in a faux leather oversized black Prada jacket that had a 'P' patch on its chest, black and yellow ribbed cuffs and hems, and clasp button closures. She teamed this with a pair of high-waist wide-leg jeans that she fastened on her waist with a black leather Christian Dior belt, a solid black crop top, a pair of white sneakers, army green and tortoise shell framed Miu Miu sunglasses, a pair of mini gold hoops, along with the star of the show her Louis Vuitton Speedy 30 arm candy in a coffee brown colour with tan handles and piping and dark metal hardware.

Suhana kept her hair and makeup of the day easy-breezy to let her fly in style without any fuss. Her hair was styled into a centre-parted sleek open look. For makeup, she sported nothing but her beaming clear skin, defined brows, and rose-tinted lip colour to complete her street cred look.

Suhana Khan could carry her world in her airport-ready Louis Vuitton Speedy 30 arm candy and still make the most of this utilitarian bag to look super chic as she travels.

Also Read: Suhana Khan Gave Quintessential Bollywood Heroine Vibes In Her Red Manish Malhotra Chiffon Saree