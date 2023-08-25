Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda: 3 Young Stars With Completely Different Style

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda make a stylish trio

A lot like their celebrity moms, the next-gen Bollywood besties form a roll call to support their squad in big moments. Doubling up as cheerleaders for Ananya Panday at the recently held Dream Girl 2 screening were Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor, all looking super glam and uniquely different. Their casual-chic OOTNs were an object lesson in highlighting their personal styles to match their different personalities. Suhana Khan set herself apart from the pack as a fashionista who can elevate basics with her outfit choices. She was seen in a cutout black bodysuit, smartly paired with a pair of bootcut jeans, nude heels for footwear and the Prada Crystal Re Edition handbag to accessorize.

While Suhana Khan looked perfect to hop onto a dinner date from the screening, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda, on the contrary, kept things super casual chic. Shanaya was seen in a grey maxi bodycon dress layered with a cropped white denim jacket. Navya was breezy in a sky-blue shirt and white linen pants that were accessorised with a black Goyard sling bag. One thing's for sure though, with their different styles being an extension of their personalities, this trio gives us the best of all worlds.

The woman of the hour Ananya Panday had the spotlight fixed on her when she arrived. After a remarkable ride on the fashion wagon with her promotions across India, she ended her tour with a double denim dose to hit the screens on the weekend. Ananya Panday was seen in a frayed graphic printed corset top and jeans from Marc Jacobs' Gen-Z-focused sub-brand, Heaven. To that, Ananya added a pair of white heels and a sleek silver collared necklace as accessories.

When the girls are together for a party though, a mini dress often comes to their rescue but, once again, styled to match their personal preferences. But whether it is Shanaya's blue printed pick, Ananya's classic black, Suhana's trendy satin lilac or Navya's ruched dress layered with a red shirt, we would never be able to pick a favourite.

Bollywood's ever-growing Gen-Z bunch are all fashionistas with different vibes for you to choose from.

