Sonam Kapoor's Abhinav Mishra Mirrorwork Anarkali Lends Perfect Wedding Guest Style

Sonam Kapoor's Mirrorwork Anarkali Lends Perfect Wedding Guest Style

Sonam Kapoor has been giving fashion inspiration lately, one outfit after the other. May it be her retro look with a black gown and cage skirt at the opening ceremony of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival or her current ethnic style as she turned muse for Abhinav Mishra's collection, we are in total admiration of the diva. The actress wore a stunning mirrorwork anarkali set featuring a gorgeous embellished full-sleeved kurta with a plunging neckline which was from the designer's Noorani collection and had their signature mirrorwork, according to the designer's Instagram post. She carried a sheer dupatta which showcased equally heavy work and grandeur. For accessories, the actress wore a choker necklace, jhumkaa earrings, and a statement ring. Kohl-laden eyes and nude makeup were the only additions to Sonam's flawless ethnic style.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Took A Retro Glam Turn In A Black Velvet Gown With A Pearl Cage Skirt At The Jio MAMI Film Festival

Just recently Sonam Kapoor gave us yet another reason to fall in love with her festive wardrobe. For Durga Puja 2023 celebrations, Sonam picked a ravishing red and gold salwar kameez from the designer label Sabyasachi. The full-sleeved solid red anarkali kurta featured a broad zari border at the hemline and was teamed with a pair of red pajamas and a heavy-work dupatta with fine gold zari work on the base of red. For accessories, Sonam wore a heavy choker necklace, traditional dangler earrings, and a statement ring. Her signature minimal makeup included kohl-rimmed eyes, well-contoured cheeks, and a matte lip tint which perfectly complemented her heavy-work outfit.

Which is your favourite look from Sonam Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe?

Also Read: With Winged Eyeliner And Chic Bun, Sonam Kapoor Radiates Modern Princess Vibes