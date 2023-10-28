Sonam Kapoor Took A Retro Glam Turn In A Black Velvet Gown With A Pearl Cage Skirt At The Jio MAMI Film Festival

Sonam's retro glam turn came in a black velvet gown with a pearl cage skirt

When it comes to classy dressing, chic wardrobe choices, and experimental fashion, Sonam Kapoor's name tops the list. The style icon has never shied away from trying daring and bold fashion. The opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 was no exception to it. The diva rocked a vintage look in a black velvet gown from the designer label Tamara Ralph. The full-sleeved midi dress had a black velvet corset bodice with lustrous gold metal, according to the designer's Instagram post. Adding to the glam quotient was a pearl and crystal-encrusted flexible cage skirt, which was complemented by a cutout black cage hat. Sonam's retro style was completed with a sleek bun, an oversized pearl necklace and a pair of pearl studs. For makeup, she opted for a hot red lip colour, winged eyeliner, and structured contours.

Sonam Kapoor's choice of outfit from Valentino for the recent Pierpaolo show was simply breathtaking. The actress opted for a muted-toned nude colour palette. Her full-sleeved off-shoulder midi dress had a dramatic embellished bodice with delicate crystals, feather-like patterns and ended with an asymmetrical hemline. Sonam picked a pair of nude boots to complete her monochromatic dressing. Tying her tresses in a sleek ponytail, Sonam's glam makeup included a deep red lip tint, well-defined eyes and shimmery eyelids.

Sonam Kapoor made a stellar style statement in a black satin cocktail gown from the clothing brand Boss. The full-sleeved, floor-length gown featured a deep-plunging neckline with cowl detailing, a fitted bodice, and a body-hugging silhouette. The classic look was complemented with a braided bun, rosy makeup with blush pink cheek tint, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a pink lip tint.

We have got enough proof that Sonam Kapoor is an Indian style icon.

