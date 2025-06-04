Sonam Kapoor 'Winged' Her Look With A Perfect Stroke Of Liner

Sonam Kapoor is known for turning heads with her impeccable fashion, but let us not forget - she is just as much of a beauty icon. The actress has wowed us with everything from bold red lips to clean, minimal glam. Her versatility keeps her on top of the game, and once again, we are obsessing over a look that makeup artist Namrata Soni dropped on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor's makeup is one for the books and we love every bit of it. First off, that flawless base looks super fresh, and give her that dewy finish that looked like a second skin. The face looked hydrated and luminous, without any cakiness. Her contour and blush were subtle yet sculpting. Peachy pink tones added warmth to her cheeks.

Sonam Kapoor sported a sharp, lifted winged eyeliner that was all about drama. The liner was super crisp and perfectly balanced with softly defined lashes and a clean waterline. The shimmery eyeshadow was ideal for adding just the right amount of bling. The star's eyebrows were kept full and brushed up.

For the lips, Namrata selected a muted peach-nude shade with a glossy finish which gave her a chic and modern. It complemented the overall soft glam perfectly.

Her hair was slicked back into a sleek low ponytail to let her glam game and jewellery take centre stage.

Speaking of which – let us take a second for that jewellery. Sonam Kapoor wore a chunky choker that sparkled with hints of green, gold and blue. Matching drop earrings and green stone rings completed the look. The pop of emeralds added just the right amount of colour to her neutral-toned outfit.

Oh, and FYI: Sonam Kapoor rocked a structured grey oversized blazer, paired with a black bralette and matching bottoms. It was bold yet balanced.

Sonam Kapoor's beauty look is perfect for upscale dinners, cocktail nights, fashion events, or even a glam work party. It is fierce, elegant and all about refined power dressing.