Sonam Bajwa's Uber Cool Style In A Bralette And Baggy Denims Looks Perfect For Summer

Read Time: 1 min
Sonam Bajwa is no stranger to making heads turn. 

Whether she is acing full glam in soiree-appropriate gowns or is donning chic style in casuals, the actress never fails to impress.

This time the actress turned to a chic look that seemed perfect for summer. She posted an array of black and white pictures on Instagram in which she was seen posing like a pro. She picked the classic denim look to make a case for chic summer style. 

She paired a monochrome bralette with a white baggy shirt to serve cool fashion. Paired with a baggy denim, Sonam Bajwa's cool girl style was only meant to raise the temperature. Her natural beauty game was right on point with a dewy base and tinted lips. Open tresses with soft waves were a perfect choice to round off her look.

Sonam Bajwa's casually chic style is worth bookmarking

