Sonam Bajwa's Uber Cool Style In A Bralette And Baggy Denims Looks Perfect For Summer

Sonam Bajwa is no stranger to making heads turn.
Whether she is acing full glam in soiree-appropriate gowns or is donning chic style in casuals, the actress never fails to impress.
Also Read: Sonam Bajwa's Pastel Lehenga Will Make You Forget All About Colourpop
This time the actress turned to a chic look that seemed perfect for summer. She posted an array of black and white pictures on Instagram in which she was seen posing like a pro. She picked the classic denim look to make a case for chic summer style.
She paired a monochrome bralette with a white baggy shirt to serve cool fashion. Paired with a baggy denim, Sonam Bajwa's cool girl style was only meant to raise the temperature. Her natural beauty game was right on point with a dewy base and tinted lips. Open tresses with soft waves were a perfect choice to round off her look.
Also Read: Sonam Bajwa Skipped Festive Fashion In Favour Of An Easy Chic White Tank, Oversized Denims And Layered Boots
Sonam Bajwa's casually chic style is worth bookmarking
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world