Sonam Bajwa's Grungy Bronze Makeup And Wet Hairstyle Is The Festive Beauty Breather We Needed

Sonam Bajwa made the internet's heart stop with her grungy glam and wet hair game

Punjabi movie actress Sonam Bajwa has a reputation for being a badass beauty, who is now all set to enter Bollywood. The Kudi Haryane Val Di actress, who was once seen shaking her leg with Varun Dhawan in the song Sip Sip 2.0 featured in the 2020 film Street Dancer 3D, has always been a lover of edgy fashion and beauty choices. This time too, she created sheer magic with her glam game on social media when she dropped grungy beauty pictures of herself looking like a million bucks in a black spaghetti top and jeans.

What stood out to us in Sonam's fresh-off-the-gram images is her winning beauty picks. For her makeup of the day, Sonam wore a flawless and dewy base that made her complexion glow from within along with defined brows. A smokey-kohl liner defined upper and lower waterline, a hint of rose-toned blush on her cheeks, chiselled cheekbones and jawline worked like magic with a glossy deep brown lip oil that gave Sonam the perfect luscious lips.

To complement her makeup game, Sonam styled her tresses in a nearly drenched open look as though she had just walked out of the shower minutes ago. Her makeup and hair moment were the perfect recipe for a winning beauty look served to her fans and followers.

Sonam Bajwa delivered a killer beauty moment dolled up in a dewy bronzed makeup and drenched hair look.

