Sonakshi Sinha Steals A Moment Of Rest With Tea Bags On Her Eyes. It Doesn't Go Well

Sonakshi Sinha was seen having the time of her life while stealing a peaceful moment to relax using her a couple of tea bags. What's more, the Hari Hara Veera Mallu actress didn't use not just any tea bags but the ones that were used in her husband, Zaheer Iqbal's cup of tea. The latter posted a story on his Instagram saying, "no wonder my chai was tasting strange today". Sonakshi reverted to this with her quick wit on her Instagram stories saying, "you see what else I put in your chai other than these tea bags now" along with angry emojis. Looks like a fun banter is on between the loved-up duo.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aslisona

Sonakshi Sinha put tea bags on her eyes while taking a mini nap under the cover during her day; and it surely has a bunch of beauty and skincare benefits.

The caffeine in black and green teas might help reduce puffiness and swelling around the eyes. Tea bags contain caffeine that constructs the blood vessels within this sensitive area, that aids to depuff the eyes and minimize inflammation. The use of warm tea bags on the eyes also soothes dry eyes and relieves irritation. Tea bags may also help in retaining the moisture in the sensitive skin around the eyes. The best type of tea bags to use for this quick home remedy would be black tea, lavender tea, and eyebright tea bags.

Sonakshi Sinha made sure to add utilize her husband's tea bags for a quick eye depuff.

