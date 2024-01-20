Sobhita Dhulipala's Weekend Started On An Incredibly Fit Note With Her Latest Pilates Workout

Sobhita Dhulipala is undoubtedly a force in fashion and her fresh and timeless appeal has often made a case for the same. While her style sensibilities promise to elevate the quo to new heights, her dedication to a balanced routine is not known to many. The Made In Heaven actress has a penchant for a solid fitness regimen and recently, she gave us the much-needed weekend motivation with her workout video. Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit posted a video of Sobhita doing pilates and her form was enough to convince us to hit the gym. In the video, Sobhita did multiple forms of Pilates that eventually helps in strengthening the body. She started off her circuit with a variation of the shoulder bridge pose that is not just a great warm-up exercise but it also helps to focus on the glute muscles.

Next up, she did a reformer exercise where she slid her body towards the upper side. This is a variation of shoulder press and the form helps in stretching and opening up the muscles. It is also a great way to improve shoulder strength.

After that, she did a variation of bicep curls on the machine that involved a movement. This form tends to be a great way to improve arm strength and also tone them.

Next up, her circuit was followed by a variation of lunges. This form helps in building stronger leg muscles and the moving variation done by Sobhita is a great way to open up the muscles as well.

Sobhita Dhulipala's fitness game is only getting better and this is proof.