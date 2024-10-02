Kylie Jenner's Disneyland Runway Debut In A Coperni Black Gown Is Every Girl's Dream

No one does fashion better than Kylie Jenner, and her fashion moments are clear proof. Ditching her dreamy persona, Kylie went for a goth-royal aesthetic for the final show of Paris Fashion Week. Closing the Coperni's show in a floor-sweeping black gown from their Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Kylie made head turns. Held at Disneyland Paris, the runaway was set up with an iconic backdrop the Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, also commonly known as the Sleeping Beauty Castle. Her dress perfectly complemented the show's theme.

Walking for the first time at Paris Fashion Week, Kylie stunned in an enormous bouffant gown cut from black taffeta. The dress featured a black, off-the-shoulder gown. The drop-waist silhouette was made up of two onyx fabrics: a smooth velvet-like material for the bodice and a glossy taffeta for the skirt. She paired the strapless number with opera gloves that nearly reached her arms. For her makeup, Kylie kept it subtle with a fresh base, bronzed cheeks, light mauve lipstick and windswept, undone waves. The star ditched the accessories, keeping her dress the highlight of the show.

This is not the first time Kylie stunned us with her impeccable fashion statements. In another look, she looked beautiful in a black bodycon dress featuring a statement keyhole neckline, accented with white piping. The knee-length dress, from Daniel Roseberry's Spring-Summer 2025 collection, highlighted Kylie's flawless body. Talking about her makeup, Kylie kept it all glam. With flawless base, feathery brows, highlighted cheeks and glossy nude-brown lips, she added her signature touch with her hair left open.

Take notes from Kylie Jenner on how to slay any look effortlessly.

