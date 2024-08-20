Kylie Jenner In A Slinky Grey Cross Front Cutout Swimsuit Looked Like Straight Up Fire

Kylie Jenner set the temperatures ablaze dressed in a grey satin monokini

Kylie Jenner makes sheer magic to serve a winning fashion moment. One could argue that this is something she has received genetically from her Kardashian-Jenner family. All of them, including her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian are known to dazzle when jet-setting in style. This time too Kylie has stayed true to her reputation and dished out the perfect swimwear moment from her closet that left the world in awe of her fashion game.

Kylie Jenner was seen posing for the cameras wearing a monokini with a sheen. The swimwear piece which had a keyhole cutout plunging U-neckline was secured behind her neck with straps that originated in a criss-cross design on her chest. This swimsuit is part of Kylie's upcoming satin line which she is set to release for her swimwear label Khy. The business mogul looked stunning wearing the swimsuit that had cutouts on her waistline and graduated into a bikini-style lower half that fit her torso waist downward.

For her accessories of the day, Kylie wore nothing but a pair of silver hoops and let her swimwear take limelight. On the hair and makeup front, Kylie sported a messy salon-style hair look that she flipped for different shots when the cameras went 'click-click'. She kept her base dewy and beaming, teamed with feathery brows, a contoured and highlighted face, a hint of blush on the apples of her cheeks, wispy mascara-filled lashes and a peachy-pink lip gloss to tie the look together.

Trust Kylie Jenner to check all the sartorial boxes right with her monokini clad moment ahead of Khy's satin line.

