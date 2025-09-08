Shweta Tripathi Reveals The Secret To Her Radiant Skin At 40, From Oil Pulling To Skin Fasting

Did you know actress Shweta Tripathi has turned 40? For the actor, skincare goes far beyond creams and serums.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shweta shared, "Rely on products, but more importantly, rely on what you put in your system."

You must have heard that what you eat shows on your skin - and that is the mantra Shweta Tripathi follows. For her, skincare was about three things: diet, exercise, and thoughts. Shweta, who has turned vegetarian after being a non-vegetarian for most of her life, swears by simple homemade food.

"I don't mean follow fad diets. I'm a lover of homemade food. Whether I go on set, for promotions, or even if I'm staying at a hotel, I speak to the chef and request that they make the food the way they make it at their home, because then they use less butter and oil. I believe the simpler, the better," she shared with the publication.

While she acknowledged that products do play a role, she insists that inner well-being shows up on the skin. "Stress affects the skin and hair. You can use the most expensive products, but if your thoughts aren't in the right place, nothing will work. What we need to focus on is internal," Shweta told the publication.

Exercise is also an integral part of her routine. "Post-workout glow is the best skincare ritual we can do for ourselves. Choose whatever dance, strength training, or yoga- just remember that discipline in whatever way will always pay off," said the Masaan actor.

The Mirzapur actor says she has dry skin, so moisturising is a must for her. She recently challenged herself to stick to a 30-day skincare routine to avoid skipping cleansing for hydration. She also stresses the importance of knowing one's skin type and doing patch tests before trying anything new. "

Not just this, Ayurveda and home remedies are also a part of Shweta Tripathi's routine. She shared that she does oil pulling, which does wonders for her skin. Shweta also prefers using natural, locally sourced oils and traditional packs like the orange peel and moong dal mask that her mother made.

"My mother used to make a pack with orange peels and moong dal, which felt very good on the skin. We should stay connected to these home remedies that have been passed down from generations," she shared.

Interestingly, Shweta also practices what she calls "skin fasting". After shoots, she avoids layering products, sticking only to cleansing. On a daily basis, she skips heavy makeup, preferring just moisturiser, sunscreen, blush, and done brows. "I like my skin, my nails, and my hair to breathe. Detox for skin and nails is very important."

Shweta believes that natural beauty is confidence. "If I'm comfortable in my skin, makeup only enhances it. The more we make this a habit, the better it helps us," shared the actor.

Shweta Tripathi's skincare routine is all about relying on natural ways, Ayurvedic remedies, and her mom's homemade masks. Minimalism is the way to go for her.