Shweta Tiwari Is A Picture Of Ethnic Elegance In A Beautiful Peach <i>Saree</i>

Shweta Tiwari's beautiful ethnic style is truly for the fashion books.

The actress' penchant for dishing out goals in beautiful sarees is a given.

Yet again, she turned to a six-yard wonder to make an ethereal statement. The actress looked like an ethnic dream in a beautiful peach-toned saree. Her traditional number came with simple gold-toned borders and matching details across the drape. Paired with a similar blouse, Shweta's exuded sheer elegance in this look. She kept it basic with a minimal makeup look paired with nude lips and a bindi. Her open soft curls were the best way to round off her look.

Previously, the actress served just the perfect inspiration for fashionable festive days in her pretty blush pink saree. She looked like a million bucks in her pastel pink pre-draped saree. She picked a glitzy off-shoulder blouse that simply added all the glimmer to her look. Her makeup was minimal to match the vibe with hints of pink and metallic hues. She left her hair loose to complete the beautiful look.

