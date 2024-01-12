Shraddha Kapoor's Love For Mumbai Street Food Is So Deep, She Has It All Over Her Handbags

Shraddha's Love For Street Food Is So Deep, She Has It All Over Her Bags

Time and again, actress Shraddha Kapoor has given us glimpses of her love for food and now, she is inculcating that into her fashion choices as well. Her penchant for all things quirky is visible and often, it reflects in her style sensibilities. While her ethnic fashion has served us with inspiration, her peppy style choices are setting the bar higher. Recently, the actress gave a quirky spin to her signature casual style as she channeled the tea-lover in her. She paired a chic white t-shirt with blue denims but what really caught our attention was her handbag that came with tea printed pattern over it. Featuring a metallic kettle pouring tea into a typical chai cup, this seems to be just the perfect pick for all the tea lovers. This is absolutely not the first time she aced a local-themed bag but every time she does that, it is a moment.

Shraddha Kapoor's minimal fits have always appealed to us but her handbags of late have been grabbing all the attention. She took her love for food to a new level when she was spotted carrying a vada pao-themed bag. It might sound a little bizarre to some but the actress had her way of making her look the talk of the town. She paired her all-white ethnic look with a bag featuring vada pao applique, complete with a chili on top of the bread. Her cool fashion move might be setting the trend for the season.

Shraddha Kapoor's cool fashion is indeed inspired by her love for food.