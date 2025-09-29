Should You Try Soha Ali Khan's PMS Cramp Relief Tea? We Asked An Expert

Keeping up with the ebb and flow of your menstrual cycle is already a hazard, and Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) does not exactly make it easier. PMS cramps are real and refer to the throbbing or cramping pain women experience before they get their period.

If you have been dealing with PMS cramps and are looking for a quick way to get some relief from the pain, actor Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram to share a PMS cramp relief tea.

Soha Ali Khan's Cramp Relief Tea

Calling it super easy to make, Soha Ali Khan shares the quick recipe that helps you get some relief:

Grate some fresh ginger and add it to boiling water.

Toss in a cinnamon stick.

Add some honey to add a little sweetness to the tea.

In the caption, Soha shared that this tea is "perfect for soothing cramps, lifting your mood, and supporting your health during those days. Ginger, cinnamon and honey are all anti-inflammatory and cinnamon has analgesic properties."

Should You Try It

NDTV asked Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietitian at Manipal Hospital, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, to understand the science behind this.

The dietitian explains how the drink works: "Ginger, cinnamon, and honey help with premenstrual cramps primarily by reducing inflammation and pain, improving blood flow, and relaxing the uterus."

Ginger works by lowering prostaglandins, the hormone-like substances responsible for menstrual cramps and contractions. It is particularly effective at easing muscle cramps associated with the menstrual cycle.

works by lowering prostaglandins, the hormone-like substances responsible for menstrual cramps and contractions. It is particularly effective at easing muscle cramps associated with the menstrual cycle. Cinnamon has well-known anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate discomfort and reduce inflammation. It has analgesic (pain-relieving) effects and can also improve blood flow and relax uterine muscles, contributing to pain relief.

has well-known anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate discomfort and reduce inflammation. It has analgesic (pain-relieving) effects and can also improve blood flow and relax uterine muscles, contributing to pain relief. Honey can be combined with other anti-inflammatory herbs like ginger and cinnamon, potentially boosting their therapeutic effects for menstrual cramps. Its naturally sweet flavour provides a comforting and refreshing experience, helping to ease discomfort.

Therefore, the combination of these three ingredients helps and supports people during the premenstrual phase or menstrual cycle, concludes the expert.

In short, Soha Ali Khan's PMS cramp relief tea is doable, but it is advisable to check with your healthcare provider before trying it.