Shilpa Shetty And Her Family's Twinning Ethnic Looks Made Ganesh Chaturthi A Fashionable Affair

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty is celebrating with her family

Bollywood celebrities are embracing the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and welcoming Ganpati Bappa into their homes. One of them is Shilpa Shetty. For the actress, Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is an annual event that is celebrated with grandeur. From warmly bringing home the idol to decorating the space beautifully, her family celebrations are always met with anticipation. This year, she took it a step further by turning the festival into a fashionable family affair.

Shilpa Shetty and her family

Opting for matching looks as part of their Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 ethnic style, the family of four chose Gopi Vaid for their themed traditional looks. Shilpa Shetty wore a pastel yellow saree from the designer which had a narrow drape and came with yellow and orange tassels at the border. According to Gopi Vaid's website, the Srini saree that she wore is priced at Rs 52,500. She layered it with a short sleeve mirror work jacket, also featuring the same tassels. Shilpa also added in mirror work bracelets, rings and jhumkas with juttis on her feet. The actress wore her hair in loose waves with kohl-rimmed eyes.

Shilpa Shetty in a saree

Shilpa and Raj's son Viaan and daughter Samisha also looked adorable in their designer looks. While the young boy wore white pajamas with a yellow kurta layered with a mirror work jacket, the little girl wore a tasseled kurta with tiny sharara pants. The oversized yellow bow in her hair was the cherry on the cake that was Samisha's delightful ethnic look.

Shilpa Shetty and her family

While Raj Kundra was only pictured from behind in Shilpa Shetty's post on Instagram, he too seemed to be in a matching designer outfit that was similar to Viaan's. The photo featured the actress, her husband, their son and daughter paying their respects to Ganesh in their home.

Shilpa Shetty and her family are embracing festival fashion for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 with their arms wide open.

