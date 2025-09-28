Selena Gomez Walks Down The Aisle In Custom Ralph Lauren For Wedding With Benny Blanco

It's happily ever after for singer Selena Gomez and producer-songwriter Benny Blanco, who have just tied the knot. The Calm Down singer took to her Instagram to announce the news with a loved-up post showing the couple sharing kisses and hugs.

Selena and Benny had an intimate wedding on Saturday, 27 September, in a custom Ralph Lauren dress. Her wedding dress was timeless, polished, and looked magical as she made it official with her now-husband, Benny.

What Did Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Wear

The singer, 33, wore a high-neck, halter-neck gown that had a structured bodice cinched at the waist and featured a long, traditional train. The delicate floral lace detailing across the bodice added a soft, feminine touch, which contrasted with the smooth satin skirt.

The low, open back added an edge to the dress by balancing modest coverage at the front with a hint of sensuality at the back. Selena's look leaned into old Hollywood glamour for the wedding.

She wore her hair in beautiful curls, which looked radiant, and her makeup was understated with diamond studs that made her bridal aesthetic look timeless.

Benny, 37, wore a matching Ralph Lauren tuxedo, which looked crisp, classy, and perfectly complemented Selena's gown.

Together, the couple's wedding-day looks struck the perfect balance: Selena's elegant, timeless glamour and Benny's polished tuxedo looked sophisticated and brought their individual styles forward.

The Love Story

The Love You Like A Love Song singer and the music producer began dating in July 2023 after knowing each other for years. Their love blossomed quietly before becoming public in late 2023. Selena confirmed their relationship on social media, calling Benny "the best thing that's ever happened" to her.

The couple got engaged in December 2024. Selena, 32, broke the news of her engagement in a gushing Instagram post in which she showed off her stunning marquise diamond ring, estimated to be worth anywhere between $200,000 and $1 million. Following this, the couple got married on 27 September 2025.