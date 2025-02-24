Selena Gomez Is A Picture Of Elegance In A Midnight Blue Celine Gown

The Award season is upon us and indeed, it is nothing less than a style affair.

Selena Gomez is leading the fashion bandwagon on the red carpet as she continues her stunning style streak.

Recently, the singer made a head-turning statement at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in a beautiful custom Celine number. She kept up with the red carpet style with her striking look. Styled by Erin Walsh, the actress opted for a beautiful midnight blue gown that simply exuded Old Hollywood glamour.

Etched with just the right elegant elements, Selena's breathtaking style came with off-shoulder neckline, a fitted sculpted bodice and a thigh-grazing slit. Her well put-together look was only meant to dish out notes. She kept the attire minimal with rings and statement earrings. She paired the look with black strappy sandals to complete the look.

For makeup, she went all out with a striking look that comprised of a stunning matte glam. She opted for well-contoured cheeks, voluminous mascara, powdery pink blush and cherry red lipstick.

