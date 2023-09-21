Sara Tendulkar's Rs 48K Neon Ruffled Gopi Vaid Saree Rakes Up Serious Gen Z Style Points

Sara Tendulkar is stunning for Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations

With festivals from Ganesh Chaturthi to Navratri closely lining up behind each other, traditional Indian wear is practically the dress code. You don't need to remind Bollywood celebrities twice though. They had already got the memo, starting with the recent Ganesh Chaturthi function held at the Ambani mansion in Mumbai. Bollywood's Gen Z bunch, from Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor to Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, were present with bells on. Amongst them all, it turned out that Sachin's daughter Sara Tendulkar, who is rarely spotted around town, made quite the striking appearance with her style.

Sara Tendulkar picked a Gopi Vaid creation for the grand festive function. Although it was a traditional saree, its fresh elements ensured it was trendy enough to be a Gen Z fashion favourite. The Gopi Vaid design on Sara featured vertical voluminous ruffles over its length, from its body to its drape. Its gold embellished border matched the sleeveless blouse that it came with, which had a tied detail at the back with a deep V-neckline.

The saree, made of a combination of chiffon and tussar silk, comes in a fluorescent yellow shade that's enough to captivate in a single glance. According to Gopi Vaid's website, the Abshar Saree is priced at Rs 48,500.

Looking like a picture of simple sophistication, Sara opted for a gold necklace, earrings and bangles on her wrist. She chose a luminescent makeup look with touches of colour over her cheeks and nose, pulled together by a glossy coral lip and a bindi. Along with a neutral manicure, she wore her hair in a wavy ponytail with jasmine flowers wrapped around it.

Now here's a Gen Z saree statement we see becoming the next big thing and it all started with Sara Tendulkar.

